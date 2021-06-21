Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey welcomed twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, on April 30, 2011. The singer wrote in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, that before meeting Cannon, she had no interest in being a mother. But after they met, things changed.

″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly," she wrote.

The couple divorced in 2014 after six years of marriage, but remain amicable and spend time together with their now 10-year-old kids. Cannon attributed their friendliness to their desire to model unconditional love to their kids.

"Whenever we can show that - even if we're not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally - and become that fine example to our children, they'll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully," Cannon told PEOPLE.