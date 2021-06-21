The Sweetest Family Photos of Nick Cannon (Soon-to-Be Dad of 7!) with His Kids
The Masked Singer host is expecting his seventh child with model Alyssa Scott; he also shares twins with Mariah Carey, twins with Abby De La Rosa and two kids with Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey welcomed twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, on April 30, 2011. The singer wrote in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, that before meeting Cannon, she had no interest in being a mother. But after they met, things changed.
″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly," she wrote.
The couple divorced in 2014 after six years of marriage, but remain amicable and spend time together with their now 10-year-old kids. Cannon attributed their friendliness to their desire to model unconditional love to their kids.
"Whenever we can show that - even if we're not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally - and become that fine example to our children, they'll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully," Cannon told PEOPLE.
During their time as a couple, the two had fun dressing up with their twins for Halloween. The family suited up as The Incredibles one year, and have since enjoyed getting into the Halloween spirit every year since.
Cannon told PEOPLE in December 2020 that he and Carey have found a harmonious balance when it comes to co-parenting - though in the past, he has admitted he doesn't love that term.
"It's funny when they say 'co-parenting' - that phrase is a little redundant," Cannon told PEOPLE. "You can't co-parent, you have to parent, and that's what we do well because when it comes to our children, we're selfless individuals - they're first."
Cannon and then-girlfriend Brittany Bell were given the best Christmas gift in 2020: the birth of their second child together, a daughter named Powerful Queen Cannon. (Son Golden Sagon Cannon, 4, was born on Feb. 21, 2017.) The former Miss Arizona U.S.A. shared the happy announcement on Instagram on Christmas day 2020.
"The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" Bell wrote.
"All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD ♥️," she added.
When Golden joined the family in 2017, Cannon shared his elation in a since-deleted Instagra mpost.
"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness," he wrote on Instagram in 2017 to share the news of Golden's arrival. "Welcome to Earth Son!"
Golden and his little sister Powerful Queen dressed up as cute little bunnies ahead of Easter this year, with their parents joining in on the fun.
On June 14, Abby De La Rosa posted that she and Cannon welcomed twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon to the world. The professional DJ concluded her post by adding the hashtags "my world" and "twin boys."
De La Rosa also shared a photo of the babies' hands holding onto her fingers on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Zion & Zilly."
The new mom announced Cannon was her babies' father on Instagram in April when she shared photos from a maternity shoot that featured the Masked Singer host.
"Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both," De La Rosa wrote at the time. That post has since been deleted from her Instagram page.
Model Alyssa Scott shared a Father's Day post over the weekend and seemingly confirmed that she is expecting a baby boy with Cannon. This would be his seventh child and his fourth baby in a year.
While Cannon's face cannot be seen completely in the image, the tattoos seen on the man in the photo are consistent with the Nickelodeon host's. "Celebrating you today," Scott wrote, presumably to Cannon, on her Instagram story.
The baby news comes after Scott - who reportedly appeared on his MTV game show Wild 'N Out - all but confirmed that Cannon is her baby's father in a since-deleted maternity shot she posted last month, which she captioned with their unborn son's name, Zen S. Cannon.
In another post from last week, Scott said she was in "the final days" of her pregnancy with what will be her second child and Cannon's seventh.