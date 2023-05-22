Nick Cannon Jokes About Paying Bre Tiesi 'Lambo Support' amid Child Support Comments: 'We Different'

"Tell 'em daddy," the Selling Sunset realtor, 32, who shares 10-month-old son Legendary with the Wild N' Out host, said in response to Cannon's most recent comments

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 11:58 AM

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon have been enjoying a laugh about the controversy surrounding their child support arrangement.

The Selling Sunset star, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a story originally posted by the Masked Singer host, 42, showing Tiesi enjoying the new Lamborghini Cannon gifted her for her birthday earlier this month.

Nick Canon and Bre Tiesi with thier son
Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary. Bre Tiesi Instagram

"Nope! The Government don't have to tell us to pay Child Support… WE PAY LAMBO SUPPORT !!" Cannon wrote. "My Money is Their Money! Just accept it, We different over here !! LOL."

With laughing and clapping emojis, Tiesi added to the post when sharing, writing, "Tell 'em Daddy🍵..❤️ you."

Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon joke about their child support arrangement. Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Earlier Sunday, Tiesi shared a series of cute snapshots of herself and Cannon with their 10-month-old son Legendary Love with the caption, "We're more than good over here 💯❤️ love you daddy!"

Cannon wrote in the comments section, "Legendary Love!!!🙌🏾," to which Tiesi replied, "🥰❤️."

Appearing on Jason Lee's podcast earlier this month, before season 6 of Selling Sunset started airing, Cannon explained he's "not in the child support system that is run by the government."

"My money is they money, they money is my money, he said. "They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out."

Bre Tiesi Shares Snaps with Nick Cannon and Their Son Legendary Amid Child Support Drama: ‘We’re More Than Good Over Here';
Bre Tiesi and 10th-month-old son Legendary. Legend Cannon/Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Meanwhile, on Selling Sunset, Tiesi addressed the misconception that Cannon takes care of her financially. "I take care of myself," she said. "If my son needs something, or we do, I ask; that's all I have to do. I know he's a good dad, and Nick is not my sugar daddy. Nick is not the reason I'm where I'm at."

Legendary is Cannon's 8th of the Wild N' Out host's 12 children. Cannon's 9th baby — daughter Onyx Ice, who he shares with LaNisha Cole — was born just three months after Tiesi welcomed Legendary.

In addition to Legendary and Onyx, Cannon is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn 1 next month, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. He is dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.

