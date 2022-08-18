Nick Cannon Jams to Mariah Carey Song with Their Daughter Monroe: 'No Better Way to Start Our Day'

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon share 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe

Published on August 18, 2022
Nick Cannon and daughter Monroe are showing off their love for mom Mariah Carey's music.

The 41-year-old comedian shared a sweet video Wednesday featuring Monroe, whom he shares with Carey, dancing and lip-syncing along to one of Carey's hit songs "Emotions."

In the clip, Cannon and Monroe, 11, wrap themselves in large blankets as they jam out to the song together, even trying to imitate her iconic high note. Carey and Cannon are also parents to Monroe's twin brother Moroccan.

"No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" Cannon wrote, tagging Carey, 53, in the caption.

Despite their divorce, Carey and Cannon continue to support each other and their children, whom they've affectionately dubbed "dem kids."

"They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," Carey told PEOPLE. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

Carey and Cannon have also been open about how they are raising their children to be humble. "I want my kids to understand that every child isn't as fortunate as they are," Cannon told PEOPLE in 2012. That same sentiment was echoed by Carey in 2019: "It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them."

In addition to Morrocan and Monroe, Cannon also shares son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon is also dad to twin boys Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her third baby.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

