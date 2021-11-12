Nick Cannon, who has seven kids, says he sometimes has to "cut out a certain aspect of my lifestyle and focus on children and work"

Nick Cannon Says Biggest Fear as Parent Is 'Giving Too Much Energy Elsewhere and Not to My Children'

Nick Cannon wants to devote time to his kids.

The Masked Singer star, 41, is dad to seven children, and speaking with Entertainment Tonight he explained that his "biggest insecurities and biggest fears" in parenting is whether he's "giving too much energy elsewhere and not to my children."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I can cut out a certain aspect of my lifestyle and focus on children and work, it makes it a lot easier," Cannon said, also offering an update on his celibacy, which he said earlier this fall was at the suggestion of his therapist.

"I've done this practice before, just to show that I'm not controlled by an emotion, I'm not addicted to certain things," he says, sharing that he's "actually been doing really well" with it. "Sometimes, you just gotta take a break because you know too much of anything can ruin the process."

Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion. Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

nick cannon Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

As for whether he'll have more kids someday, Cannon explains that, being "a single individual," it's harder to say whether that will happen.

"This is always a difficult question ... and this is probably the issue of when you're in an unorthodox situation. Unlike being in a marriage [where] it's really controlled and you can really understand like, 'Alright, we got about this amount of time and we gonna have kids up to this point,' so you can kinda monitor it. But when you're a single individual, I don't know if I'll fall in love in five years. I don't know if I'll fall in love tomorrow."

"I don't know what life brings so for me to be like, 'No I'm done!' and then, you know, I'm walking down the aisle in 2025," he says. "You never know. I'm a hopeless romantic. I love companionship."

In September, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight his therapist suggested he be celibate. "I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate," Cannon said, adding in jest, "Okay, give me a break bus. I'm [gonna] take a break from having kids."