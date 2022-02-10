"When [Kevin Hart] came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed," Nick Cannon told Entertainment Tonight of the prank condom vending machine

Nick Cannon Says Condom Vending Machine from Kevin Hart Got Him in Trouble: 'Baby Mama Drama'

Nick Cannon says that Kevin Hart's latest prank on him didn't have everyone laughing.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Masked Singer host, 41, said that the condom vending machine gifted to him by Hart after Cannon's announcement that he is expecting his eighth child did not go over well at first with the mothers of his children.

While he called the prank "brilliant" due to "the mystery of" the giver initially, Cannon admitted, "I had up some baby mama drama, 'Who sent you that? Who sent you that?' "

"So I did have to do some real-life stuff, and then when [Kevin] came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed," Cannon added of his Real Husbands of Hollywood costar.

Hart, 42, told ET, "It's about complicating a person's day: How do I make your day difficult? That's a beautiful prank."

Hart confessed to the prank on Monday in an Instagram post featuring the same photo Cannon shared earlier after receiving the silly gift.

"I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂….Now u don't have an excuse because the condoms are free 🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️☺️☺️ #PrankWars," the actor and comedian wrote alongside the image.

In the comment section, Cannon replied, "This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️🖕🏾🖕🏾."

Before Hart came clean, Cannon seemed unaware of who sent him the condom vending machine when he first shared the gift on Instagram.

"Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine's Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums," he captioned the shot of himself pointing at the device, which came complete with a red bow on top.

Last week, Cannon announced on his eponymous talk show that he's expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi. The child will be Tiesi's first and Cannon's eighth.

The actor and musician welcomed son Zen, his fourth baby in a year, last July. Zen died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The day after announcing that he and Tiesi, 30, are expecting, Cannon got candid about his "celibacy journey" on his talk show after vowing in October that he was going to "chill out" and try to "be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be."