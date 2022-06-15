Nick Cannon Praises Pregnant 'Super Woman' Abby De La Rosa as They Celebrate Twins' First Birthday

The comedian is sharing his appreciation for Abby De La Rosa as they celebrate twins Zion and Zillion's first birthday

Nick Cannon's sons turned 1 at the happiest place on earth!

On Tuesday, the Wild N' Out host shared a family photo featuring Abby De La Rosa and their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir as they celebrated the baby boys' major milestone at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

"Such a beautiful day today!! June 14th! A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!!" Cannon, 41, captioned the photo. "Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!"

Going on to explain the wet spot on his shirt, he added, "I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn't fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me. It's actually happening in this photo!! Piss everywhere! LOL😂."

Elsewhere in his caption, Cannon praised the 31-year-old model for her work as a mom.

"@hiabbydelarosa you are Super Woman!! I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother!" he wrote. "It's their birthday today but you're the one that should be celebrated!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby, shared a similar photo to her own Instagram of the proud parents holding the twins as they posed together with Mickey Mouse.

"Today - June 14th - We celebrated Zion & Zillions 1st Birthday, at the Happiest Place on Earth! Thank you @disneyland for an amazing day!" the pregnant star wrote, before going on to shoutout Cannon's efforts as a father.