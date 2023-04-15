Nick Cannon Says His Goal in Life Is to Love and Provide for His 12 Kids: 'I Choose to Live This Way'

Nick Cannon understands others may not understand his choices as a dad of 12, but he wouldn't want his blended family to look any other way.

While speaking with PEOPLE about The Daily Cannon, a new morning show Cannon is hosting live on Amp, the actor opened up about his priorities as a father and his love for his large family.

"I believe that's what we're put on this planet here to do, is to guide and usher in your offspring. So fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning," Cannon tells PEOPLE. "Career and work and all of that, take second."

Noting that there are "a lot of narratives out there about me and my life that I'm actually not even a part of," Cannon is confident in his decisions as a parent.

"I understand that my lifestyle isn't typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways. But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them," he says. "Like I always say, I just love with abundance."

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell with their three kids. Amber Rain Photography

"Some people just won't subscribe or understand because they're not supposed to. It's the life that I've been given and I choose to live this way and love my family, love my kids," he adds.

The comedian shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.

Cannon says part of the reason he's so excited about hosting The Daily Cannon, which debuts on April 24, is that the live show will allow him to "control my narrative."

"Now you get to hear it from the horse's mouth every day," he says. "It's really that opportunity to give the people a glimpse into my world, and for me to share my world with everybody else."

The Wild N' Out host assures listeners that he'll be discussing his family "daily," especially as "one of my baby mamas is the DJ," he says, referencing De La Rosa.

As for his kids, Cannon says to "absolutely" expect some cameos as they'll "be in the other room in the nursery."