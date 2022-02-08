Nick Cannon Given Condom Vending Machine After Conceiving 8th Child: 'Early Valentine's Day Gift'

The cheeky gift comes after Nick Cannon announced that he's expecting his eighth child and he's since taken up celibacy at his therapist's recommendation

Nick Cannon is staying prepared.

The TV personality, 41, revealed the brand new condom machine he received after announcing his eighth child on the way, showing off the cheeky early Valentine's Day gift Monday on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine's Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums," Cannon wrote in the caption along with a photo of the machine which was packed full of Magnum condoms and complete with a big red bow on top

Cannon previously said he was "getting my celibacy on," following his therapist's recommendation, as he appeared on the Drink Champs podcast in October. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect," he said.

The Masked Singer host clarified last week after his latest baby news that he didn't break his celibacy, explaining on his talk show that he only began the "journey" last year after finding out Tiesi was pregnant.

"I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this," Cannon said.

Cannon revealed in December that he suffered the loss of his and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son Zen, who died of brain cancer after he was diagnosed at 2 months. He later opened up to PEOPLE about the loss.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 8 with Model Bre Tiesi Following the Death of Son Zen