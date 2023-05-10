Nick Cannon Takes 'Full Accountability' for Damaged Relationship with Jessica White After Miscarriage

Nick Cannon has learned from the way he's handled previous situations.

The Daily Cannon host, 42, recently talked with actor Jason Lee on his podcast about a 2021 interview Lee did with Jessica White, 38, about her relationship with Cannon.

Calling her "beautiful" and "my muse," the father of 12 admitted that he's "still in love" with his model ex.

"That woman has overcome so much, and is just a light and an angel to so many, who operates on a higher frequency," he said.

Lee said he wasn't aware of White's miscarriage — which came shortly before Brittany Bell announced she was expecting her second baby with Cannon in June 2020 — at the time he sat down with her.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"When she shared that, when it comes to any of the mothers of my children, those types of things — as someone who has lost a child, especially when you're dealing with a mother, there's no age or stage where you can say what their emotions should be when losing that child."

"Because of the power of the media and who I am in the media, she felt like there was a narrative that — that they say about all the mothers of my children, all of this low-frequency negativity."

"I take full accountability. I want her to share her true and honest story at any time," he said. "These women will tell their story when their time, when they're ready to do it. I want that. I don't want to ever speak for any of them because I know they can speak for themselves. Even in times of pain, even in times of darkness, I'm leaning on them."

In White's interview with Lee, the model said that she and Cannon "understood each other" and "were in a really good space before things ended."

The relationship's strain was due, in part, to how Cannon handled sharing Bell's news with White.

"She was aware that I had just had a miscarriage, two weeks prior to her news coming out, because he told me that he told her. And I was living at his house, she knew that as well. But I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world," White told Lee at the time.

"I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro," she revealed. "So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn't break up right away, we tried to work things out."