Nick Cannon Says Fatherhood 'Doesn't Allow' Him to Have an Active Single Life: 'I'm Not Out There Like That' 

The Masked Singer host said his hands are full being a dad to 11 children

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 11, 2023 09:18 AM
Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Being a dad to 11 children makes it hard for Nick Cannon to date.

The Masked Singer and Wild N' Out host, 42, appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday where he opened up about the impact fatherhood has placed on his dating life.

"I'm not out there like that," Cannon said. "I'm really trying to focus on myself and my children… my bandwidth doesn't even allow me to kind of be in that space."

Talking with Howard Stern and co-host Robin Quivers, the comedian said he maintains a "healthy balance." "It sounds wild, but my main focus is either my children or work," Cannon shared.

He went on to explain that being celibate for nine months — a journey he previously said he began after conceiving his 8th child — only contributed to his single status, though it backfired because it didn't stop his family from growing. "One therapist told me I should be celibate — that didn't work, I had like more kids after that," he joked.

The comedian shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon attend Nickelodeon's 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California
Christopher Polk/Getty

Asked by Stern if he was "done" having children, Cannon admitted: "I don't know." "Every time I answer this question, I can never answer it correctly because I don't know."

"I'm happy currently with the [children] that I got," Cannon said.

The 42-year-old said if he had more children it would have to be with an "amazing" woman. The confession prompted Stern to ask if Taylor Swift was amazing enough. "Absolutely, I'm in — let's go… That's the one!" Cannon joked as he praised the pop star's songwriting talent.

When Quivers pointed out Swift is currently single, Cannon laughed that his "Spidey-sense is tingling."

Nick Cannon/Instagram; family Easter photos
Nick Cannon/Instagram

Dad life kept Cannon very busy over Easter, when he visited all 11 children while dressed as the Easter bunny.

Cannon shared pictures from his busy day on his Instagram Story Sunday, showing him soaking up special holiday moments with his kids and the mothers of all of his children.

The Howard Stern Show airs on SiriusXM. Nick Cannon's The Daily Cannon premieres Monday, April 24, at 9 a.m. ET on Amazon AMP.

