Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Time Stopped and This Happened'

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are already parents to daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, and Golden Sagon, 5

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 04:20 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Photo: Shahar Azran/Getty

Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his growing family.

On Wednesday, the Wild N' Out host, 41, revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his ninth baby, his third with model Brittany Bell.

Cannon shared the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot, in which Bell shows off her bare baby bump. The clip also featured him and Bell taking photos with their two children, son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned the post.

In addition to the Golden and Powerful, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 13, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her third baby.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The comedian previously confirmed that he was expecting more babies this year.

When asked while on the Lip Service podcast if reports that he has babies "on the way" were correct, he said, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

While speaking with PEOPLE in May, Cannon opened up about the joy he feels from being a father. "Every day I just wake up excited as a father," he shared. "I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."

