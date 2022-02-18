Nick Cannon announced last month that he's expecting his eighth baby later this year with model Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Have the 'Bandwidth' for Anymore Children After Baby No. 8

Baby No. 8 might be the last for Nick Cannon.

During an appearance on The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman on Wednesday, the 41-year-old comedian said he's not looking to have any more children following the news that he's expecting his eighth baby this year.

"I don't have the bandwidth for it anymore," he said of expanding his family. "Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids."

Additionally, the Masked Singer host discussed whether or not all eight of his children were planned.

"Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child," Cannon explained. "So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much, if I've gotten to that point where I say, 'I can take off this condom,' I'm gonna say, 'She could be the mother of my child.' "

But having unprotected sex is not something he does with everyone as Cannon added, "I'm the biggest germ freak in the world."

"Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, 'Wow, how amazing would this be?' I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be.' "

Continued Cannon: "So, in saying that, I would say that they're all planned."

The Nick Cannon Show host also added on the podcast that he doesn't think the concept of monogamy is "healthy."

"I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership," he shared, adding that he's a better companion and friend than boyfriend. "I'm the guy your mom warned you about."

Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 14-month-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

His youngest son, Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, died at just 5 months old in December after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.