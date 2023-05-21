Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Abide By 'Government' Child Support System: 'My Account is Their Account'

Nick Cannon is proud of the fact he takes care of his big, blended family.

Appearing on Jason Lee's podcast earlier this month, The Daily Cannon host, 42, was asked about how he protects his assets in co-parenting with the moms of his kids.

"I don't care about that stuff. I believe true currency is your energy. I wish I could make a contract, 'You cannot take this much of my energy when you leave,' " he shared.

"Money comes and goes. I always tell people, 'Money don't make you happy. Happy makes you money,'" he continued. "So I'm always going to be good, and every dollar that I make is for my family."

Nick Cannon/TikTok

When it comes to financially supporting his kids, Cannon explained he's "not in the child support system that is run by the government."

"My money is they money, they money is my money. They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out," he leveled.

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty

The Masked Singer host — who was also recently tapped to temporarily fill in for host Jamie Foxx on Beat Shazam — shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 23 months, and 6-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

He is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 6 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 8 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, the All That alum welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 5 months, with Alyssa Scott. The two also share late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.