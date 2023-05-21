Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Abide By 'Government' Child Support System: 'My Account is Their Account'

Nick Cannon explains that his way of supporting his kids doesn't come with limitations

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 21, 2023 02:48 PM
Nick Cannon
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Nick Cannon is proud of the fact he takes care of his big, blended family.

Appearing on Jason Lee's podcast earlier this month, The Daily Cannon host, 42, was asked about how he protects his assets in co-parenting with the moms of his kids.

"I don't care about that stuff. I believe true currency is your energy. I wish I could make a contract, 'You cannot take this much of my energy when you leave,' " he shared.

"Money comes and goes. I always tell people, 'Money don't make you happy. Happy makes you money,'" he continued. "So I'm always going to be good, and every dollar that I make is for my family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon/TikTok

When it comes to financially supporting his kids, Cannon explained he's "not in the child support system that is run by the government."

"My money is they money, they money is my money. They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out," he leveled.

Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty

The Masked Singer host — who was also recently tapped to temporarily fill in for host Jamie Foxx on Beat Shazam — shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 23 months, and 6-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

He is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 6 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 8 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, the All That alum welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 5 months, with Alyssa Scott. The two also share late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Related Articles
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon
Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Is a 'Good Dad' to Son Legendary but 'Not My Sugar Daddy': 'Take Care of Myself'
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate Nick Cannon's Newest Projects with Balloons and Cupcakes: 'Love You'
'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Doesn't Have to Pay Child Support After Having 10 Kids
TORONTO, ONTARIO - APRIL 02: Nick Cannon speaks before the Future Superstar Tour Hosted by Nick Cannon at History on April 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Accidentally Sent the Wrong Mother's Day Cards to the Moms of His 12 Kids: 'I Tried My Best!'
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon Shares Why Twins with Mariah Carey Are Not on His Social Media as Much as Other Kids
Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Nick Cannon Says 8-Month-Old Daughter Onyx Is the 'Child That I Spend the Most Time With'
Alyssa Scott
Alyssa Scott Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Halo and Zeela in Matching Pink Barbie Pajamas
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Bre Tiesi Replies to Commenter's Jab at Nick Cannon's Pricey Birthday Gift After Night Nurse Controversy
LaNisha Cole
LaNisha Cole Celebrates Her First Mother's Day: 'I'm Incredibly Grateful'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Nick Cannon Says Moms of His 12 Kids 'Have Their Own Narrative' When Announcing Pregnancies
Selling Sunset
Bre Tiesi Clashes with 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Over Relationship with Nick Cannon in First Look at Season 6
Nick Cannon/Instagram; family Easter photos
Nick Cannon Celebrates Easter with All 11 Kids — And Dresses Up as Easter Bunny for Photos!
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate Nick Cannon's Newest Projects with Balloons and Cupcakes: 'Love You'
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Surprise Nick Cannon to Celebrate New Shows: 'Love You So Very Much'
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa Says Seeing Nick Cannon with Other Moms of His Children 'Turns Me On a Little Bit'
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Says Twins Monroe and Moroccan 'Have Fun' with Their Nine Younger Siblings: 'They Enjoy It'