Nick Cannon Says He Does Not Provide the Moms of His 12 Kids with 'Monthly Allowance'

"There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive…. That's why they call me the provider," said Nick Cannon

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on March 29, 2023 06:23 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon. Photo: Shahar Azran/Getty

Nick Cannon is sharing new details about his financial arrangement with the moms of his kids.

The Wild N' Out host, 42, recently appeared on Audacy's Hot 104.1 in St. Louis, where he shared that while he does not give a "monthly allowance" to the mothers of his 12 children, he never denies them finances should there be something they need.

"It ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don't give myself that," he explained while discussing his child support arrangement with each of the women. "What they need, they get it."

"There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive…. That's why they call me the provider," he added.

Nick Cannon with his kids
Nick Cannon Instagram

The comedian also expressed the "respect and admiration" he has for the mothers of his 12 kids.

"I have so much respect and admiration for the individual. Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that's the best gift any man could ask for," he explained.

"Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I'm gonna always show love and respect," he continued. "I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."

Cannon and Mariah Carey, who were married from 2008 to 2016, share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

The actor also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.

