Nick Cannon chats with Don Johnson about being a dad of seven on Wednesday's episode of his eponymous talk show

Nick Cannon Says He's a 'Different Human Being' When Parenting Daughters: 'They Control You'

Nick Cannon is discussing his differences in parenting when it comes to being a dad to his sons and daughters.

On Wednesday's episode of his eponymous daytime show, Nick Cannon, the 41-year-old sits down with Don Johnson, 71, for a candid discussion about fatherhood.

"As a dad who has some daughters too, I need some advice in that space as well," Cannon says to Johnson, who has five children – Dakota, 32, Jesse, 38, Grace, 21, Jasper, 19, and Deacon, 15 – from various relationships. "You're looking at me like I'm in for it."

"Brother, you are in for it," Johnson replies with a laugh. "I have four boys and two girls. I'm more scared of the girls than any of the boys."

"I say the same thing," Cannon, who is a father of seven, says. "Think about having daughters, they control you. You're wrapped around their fingers. My boys ... they're fun, we can wrestle. Soon as my daughter comes into the room, I'm a different human being."

Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after the twins.

Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The actor appeared on the Drink Champs podcast last month, opening up about his career and personal life. During the discussion, Cannon told co-hosts N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN that he is sticking to celibacy, at least until the new year.

nick cannon Nick Cannon and his kids

"I'm trying to chill out though. I'm chilling out. I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on," he said. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect."

"I love all my kids," added Cannon.