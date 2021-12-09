Nick Cannon Defends Returning to Work After 5-Month-Old Son's Death: 'This Isn't Work, This Is Love'

Nick Cannon opened up about his decision to go back to work after announcing the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who died this week from a brain tumor

Nick Cannon may be back at work following the death of his youngest son, Zen Scott Cannon, but that doesn't mean it was an easy decision for him to make.

During the opening monologue on Wednesday's episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the former America's Got Talent host, 41, thanked fans for their support and got candid about why he decided to return to work so soon after his son's passing.

"A lot of people keep asking me like, 'Man why are you even at work?' Especially my family members, 'Boy you need to go sit down somewhere, you got too many jobs already. Allow yourself to just be yourself,' " Cannon said.

"And I appreciate that, all of that advice and I know it comes from a place of care. But to me, this isn't work, this is love."

"Yesterday, it was a little easier than today because yesterday I was so laser-focused and even numb," he added. "I just knew I just had to get it done. Today, I'm a little torn. I'm a little confused. Because it's a hurting thing. I'm grieving. I feel guilty on so many levels."

Cannon also shared the last photo he took of Zen with his mother, Alyssa Scott, as she held him on the beach on Sunday.

​​On Tuesday, the Masked Singer host revealed that he had held his youngest son for the last time over the weekend, and dedicated the day's episode of the show to him.

He also told the audience that he wasn't sure "how I was gonna handle today," but after going back and forth about what he should do, he decided to push through.