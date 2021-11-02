Nick Cannon's Daughter Powerful, Son Golden Celebrate Halloween in Beauty and the Beast Costumes

Nick Cannon's little ones are celebrating Halloween with Disney-inspired costumes.

Brittany Bell, who shares daughter Powerful Queen, 10 months, and son Golden, 4, with Cannon, posted a series of photos Monday from the holiday weekend, showcasing Bell and her two kids dressed up as characters from Beauty and the Beast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Golden went as the Beast for the holiday, while his mom starred as Belle, his grandma as Lumiere and baby Powerful looked too cute as Chip Potts for her first Halloween.

"When Golden chose Beast this year… It was on!! We fully commit. Happy Halloween from Brittany BELLE , chip, the beast, and lumier (grandma of the year award goes to my mom for that one!!! Lol) ✨🦁🥀🕯🫖☕️👸🏾," Bell, 33, captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cannon, 41, is also dad to 4-month-old sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he welcomed with Abby De La Rosa in June. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion. Additionally, Cannon shares 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The actor's sons Zion and Zillion also celebrated their first Halloween this year, dressing up as the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men from Ghostbusters.

Cannon and De La Rosa celebrated the milestone together with an adorable video that featured the pair and their sons dancing along to the Ghostbusters theme song.

"THE BOYZZ 1ST HALLOWEEN 🎃 👻," the new mom wrote.