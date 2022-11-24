Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo

Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss!

The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone.

"Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣"

The photo is accompanied by the song "So Icy" by rapper Gucci Mane, featuring Young Jeezy, which seems to point to the baby's name, given to her by Cannon and her mom LaNisha Cole, 40. He and the former Price Is Right model welcomed Onyx Ice in September, making Cole a mother of one and Cannon a father of nine.

"Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on Instagram, announcing the arrival news with a photo of him and Cole holding their newborn daughter in the hospital.

"God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

Since Onyx Ice's birth, Cannon has welcomed two more kids: Rise Messiah, his third baby shared with Brittany Bell, arrived in September, and Beautiful Zeppelin, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa, was born in November. De La Rosa is also mom to Cannon's twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months.

LaNisha Cole Instagram

Cannon also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex Mariah Carey. He and Bell are parents to son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, in addition to baby Rise. He shares one son, Legendary Love, 4 months, with model Bre Tiesi.

The father of 11 is currently expecting baby No. 12 with model Alyssa Scott. The pair also share baby Zen, who passed away at 5 months old in December 2021.

For now, however, the 12th Cannon baby could stay the youngest. Speaking to Billboard News's Tetris Kelly at the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event Friday, Cannon noted that he might take a pause from growing his family.

"I don't know, man," Cannon said when asked if he was planning to have more. "I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"