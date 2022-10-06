Nick Cannon Cuddles with Baby Girl Onyx in New Photo: 'Meditation and Rejuvenation'

Nick Cannon is taking in some quality father-daughter time with his newborn baby Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

On Wednesday, the comedian and Masked Singer host shared a sweet black-and-white photo of him and his ninth child, whom he shares with model LaNisha Cole, on Instagram. The pair welcomed their baby girl on Sept. 14.

"All in a days work!! Onyx has the right idea! It's a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit!" he captioned a picture of the two cuddling up together.

Cannon, 41, appears to be sleeping on a couch in the snapshot while his baby girl rests on his chest.

Cannon and Cole, 40, shared the news of Onyx's arrival last month.

"Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a black-and-white photo of him holding his new baby girl alongside Cole, moments after Cole gave birth. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

"We all learn so much from these angels we call children," he said in his post, set to his song "I Do" with Chris Brown. "I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it's the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…"

Cole also shared a picture of her daughter to her Instagram account at the time, as well as a sweet video gushing over how Cannon smiled at his baby girl.

This is the first child for Cole, who in addition to modeling is an accomplished photographer.

"Today has been such a special day for us," she later wrote on her Instagram Story. "I can't tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world."

"The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way," Cole continued in the post, saying that her daughter is "surrounded by so much love."

Said Cole at the time: "I'm already obsessed with her! And you already know there'll be no shortage of pics and videos lol."

Just nine days after announcing the birth of Onyx, Cannon welcomed his 10th child, son Rise Messiah Cannon, on Sept. 23.

Rise, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, is the duo's third child together. The two also share 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 21 months.

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.