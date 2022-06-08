"If you thought it was a lot of kids last year...," said Nick Cannon, who welcomed three children in 2021, as he talked about having more babies in 2022

Nick Cannon Confirms He's Having More Babies This Year: 'The Stork Is on the Way'

Nick Cannon is preparing to be a father again... and again!

On Tuesday's episode of the Lip Service podcast, the 41-year-old radio host revealed that he is expecting more children this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Responding to speculation that he has "three babies on the way," Cannon first joked, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

When asked if he's currently expecting three children, he said, "I don't know, it could be..."

The actor, who welcomed three children in 2021, then suggested he plans on breaking his personal record, stating, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."

On Tuesday's installment of Lip Service, Cannon also opened up about his previous remarks that his therapist told him he should be celibate.

He recalled his therapist telling him that he "needed to chill out," adding: "So I was like, 'Yo, let's try celibacy.' And that was like October ... I didn't even make it to [January]. I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff ... I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December ... the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 8 with Model Bre Tiesi Following the Death of Son Zen

Continued Cannon: "I fell victim to it 'cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f------ like crazy ... So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong ... I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot."

Calculating the months, Lip Service co-hosts Angela Yee and Gigi Maguire asked if fans can expect Cannon to have a handful of children in September and October. Cannon laughed and answered, "Y'all are pretty good at math."

In January, he announced that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

De La Rosa also revealed earlier this month that she is pregnant again, but did not say who the father is.

"I'm so excited about all my kids," Cannon told PEOPLE in May. "Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."

"Every day I just wake up excited as a father," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, Cannon confessed that he still gets anxious about welcoming his new little bundle of joy with Tiesi.

"You get nervous every time," he shared. "Every single time… because it's a miracle, it's God working."