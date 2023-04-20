Nick Cannon Claims He Has 'Super Sperm' as Women Got Pregnant Despite Practicing 'Birth Control'

Nick Cannon believes his "super sperm" is to thank for being a father of 12.

While appearing on Tuesday's podcast episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff, the actor said he thinks he has "super sperm" as he claims he practiced birth control and "people still got pregnant."

"I'm gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something 'cause I've practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant," he told Mandel.

"But, to say that, I'm trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons," he continued, as Mandel teased, "it's hard to be responsible when you have super sperm."

The comedian, 42, shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell with their three kids. Amber Rain Photography

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.

Earlier this month, Cannon chatted with PEOPLE about his priorities as a father and his love for his large family.

"I believe that's what we're put on this planet here to do, is to guide and usher in your offspring. So fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning," Cannon said. "Career and work and all of that, take second."

Noting that there are "a lot of narratives out there about me and my life that I'm actually not even a part of," Cannon is confident in his decisions as a parent.

"I understand that my lifestyle isn't typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways. But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them," he added. "Like I always say, I just love with abundance."