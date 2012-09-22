Nick Cannon: I Want My Kids to Grow Up Helping Others

"I want my kids to understand that every child isn't as fortunate as they are," Cannon says of 17-month-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Nick Cannon knows that his kids with Mariah Carey have a good life — and he want to make sure they appreciate it.

“I want my kids to understand that every child isn’t as fortunate as they are,” the America’s Got Talent host tells PEOPLE of 17-month-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

“I want [them] to grow up helping others. I was raised by my grandmother. We were low-income, but she was always taking in foster kids. She would help anyone, and it was a good lesson for me growing up.”

Cannon, 31, was in Orlando on Friday to host the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals‘ Awards Dinner. At the event, he mingled with children ages 3 to 17 who are fighting diseases or recovering from traumatic injuries.

“I really believe in this charity, in this event,” he says. “It’s our duty to help kids who need it.” Cannon was also on-hand to announce a collaboration between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Kuboo.com, a 3D Virtual World for kids.

Sitting in his hotel room with PEOPLE before the event, Cannon points to a laptop with a missing key.

“My son was playing with it and he broke it,” he says with a laugh. “My kids are already attracted to technology. They want to touch it; they’re always reaching for it. They love my iPad. That’s their generation; they love computers. So it’ll be important as they grow older to know what they’re doing online, to keep them safe.”

“I just had four root canals within the last 24 hours; other than that, I’m doing really well,” he says. “In fact, I couldn’t have dental work while I was having my health problems because of blood issues. So it’s great that I could finally get the work done. Once my teeth heal up, I’ll be in great shape!”