Nick Cannon, who announced he was sticking to celibacy in October, clarified that his journey began after learning he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby

Nick Cannon Says His 'Celibacy Journey' Began After Conceiving 8th Child: 'I Was Out of Control'

Nick Cannon is setting the record straight about his "celibacy journey" after confirming that he's expecting his eighth child.

The actor and comedian shared in October that he was going to "chill out" and stick to celibacy, vowing to try and "be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be."

During his eponymous talk show Tuesday, Cannon, 41, clarified that he didn't break his celibacy. After confirming Monday that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby, Cannon explained that he started the celibacy journey after learning the pregnancy news.

"My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant," he said on the show. "That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who's thinking, 'Oh he wasn't celibate,' I was!"

Cannon shared that after learning of his baby on the way, he "didn't know what to do" and was trying to "get a grasp" on his life.

"I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this," he added.

Despite the positive experience, Cannon then admitted on the show that he is no longer celibate, adding that he "almost made it to New Year" like he originally planned.

Cannon and Tiesi, 30, hosted a "gender reveal" party where they learned that they will be welcoming a baby boy sometime later this year. During his show, Cannon said he's in a "great space" and spoke about his deep love for each of his children.

The child will be Tiesi's first and Cannon's eighth. The Nick Cannon Show host is already dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden Sagon and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

Cannon has said that though some people have questioned his "nonconventional" family and "unorthodox" lifestyle, his No. 1 priority will always be his children.

"I'm a father, first and foremost," he told PEOPLE. "There's a lot of guilt that I feel and I talk about this in therapy all the time. It's rooted in not having enough time to spend with my loved ones, specifically my children, because I have a lot of children. I'm also spread so thin in my work because that's how I cope. That's how I deal with things. I have several jobs and several shows and movies and music, all that stuff. And I call myself a provider for many, but one thing no matter how much money I generate, one thing I can't generate is time."