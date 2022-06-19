"You are the most loving, gentle, present human," Bre Tiesi wrote in a Father's Day tribute to Nick Cannon

Bre Tiesi, Who Is Pregnant with Nick Cannon's 8th Child, Honors the Star on Father's Day: 'We Love You'

The model, 29 — who is expecting a baby with Cannon, his eighth — celebrated the star, 41, on Sunday by sharing a set of tribute posts on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

First posting a photograph of her baby bump being held by the former America's Got Talent host, Tiesi wrote alongside the shot, "Moments like this with you are everything."

"You are the most loving, gentle, present human," she continued. "I [don't know] how you do it, we are just thankful you do."

Added Tiesi: "Happy Father's Day to baby's [sic] C super daddy. We love you so much. 🤍 Can't wait to celebrate u @nickcannon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nick Cannon Celebrates Father's Day with His Kids . https://www.instagram.com/nickcannon/?hl=en. Credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram

Another shot shared by Tiesi showed the pair behind the scenes of what appears to be a photo shoot.

"Happy Father's Day to my love," she wrote alongside the pic. "You deserve every minute of celebration 🤍 @nickcannon."

Nick Cannon Celebrates Father's Day with His Kids . https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi Credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram

Cannon first revealed he and Tiesi are expecting a child during the opening of an episode of his daytime talk show in January 2022. There, he shared a photo of himself and Tiesi at their baby shower during his "Pic of the Day" segment.

"It's me and Bre, the next mother of our child," he said, before revealing: "It's a boy. We found out officially yesterday."

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died in Dec 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Drops 'Ode' to Ex-Wife Mariah Carey with New Song 'Alone'

Earlier this month, Cannon appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in a hilarious new ad for Aviation Gin, in which he takes viewers through how to make "the mother of all cocktails: 'The Vasectomy,'" in honor of Father's Day.

"Lord knows I need one," Cannon quips in the spot, before starting to make the drink: 1 oz. cranberry juice, 3 oz. tonic, a dash of lemon juice and 1.5 oz. Aviation Gin over ice in a tall glass, stirred and garnished with an orange-rind twist.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 20: Nick Cannon performs onstage during opening night of Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on May 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

"And that looks like a delicious Vasectomy," he then declares, completing the beverage, as Reynolds, 45, steps into the frame for a sip.