Bre Tiesi, Who Is Pregnant with Nick Cannon's 8th Child, Honors the Star on Father's Day: 'We Love You'
Bri Tiesi is paying tribute to Nick Cannon on Father's Day.
The model, 29 — who is expecting a baby with Cannon, his eighth — celebrated the star, 41, on Sunday by sharing a set of tribute posts on her Instagram Story.
First posting a photograph of her baby bump being held by the former America's Got Talent host, Tiesi wrote alongside the shot, "Moments like this with you are everything."
"You are the most loving, gentle, present human," she continued. "I [don't know] how you do it, we are just thankful you do."
Added Tiesi: "Happy Father's Day to baby's [sic] C super daddy. We love you so much. 🤍 Can't wait to celebrate u @nickcannon."
Another shot shared by Tiesi showed the pair behind the scenes of what appears to be a photo shoot.
"Happy Father's Day to my love," she wrote alongside the pic. "You deserve every minute of celebration 🤍 @nickcannon."
Cannon first revealed he and Tiesi are expecting a child during the opening of an episode of his daytime talk show in January 2022. There, he shared a photo of himself and Tiesi at their baby shower during his "Pic of the Day" segment.
"It's me and Bre, the next mother of our child," he said, before revealing: "It's a boy. We found out officially yesterday."
The Nick Cannon Show host is already dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.
Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died in Dec 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Earlier this month, Cannon appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in a hilarious new ad for Aviation Gin, in which he takes viewers through how to make "the mother of all cocktails: 'The Vasectomy,'" in honor of Father's Day.
"Lord knows I need one," Cannon quips in the spot, before starting to make the drink: 1 oz. cranberry juice, 3 oz. tonic, a dash of lemon juice and 1.5 oz. Aviation Gin over ice in a tall glass, stirred and garnished with an orange-rind twist.
"And that looks like a delicious Vasectomy," he then declares, completing the beverage, as Reynolds, 45, steps into the frame for a sip.
"I'll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids," Reynolds tells him, before the Deadpool star spits out his drink out after Cannon replies, "I have eight."