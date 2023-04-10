Nick Cannon Celebrates Easter with All 11 Kids — And Dresses Up as Easter Bunny for Photos!

The actor made sure to spend time with each of his kids on Easter, dressing up as the Easter bunny for family photos

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on April 10, 2023 02:05 PM
Nick Cannon/Instagram; family Easter photos
Photo: Nick Cannon/Instagram

Nick Cannon celebrated Easter surrounded by all of his kids.

The Masked Singer host, 42, made sure to spend time with each of his kids on Sunday, visiting with all 11 children and taking several photos with his little ones while dressed up in an Easter bunny suit.

Cannon shared pictures from his busy day on his Instagram Stories Sunday, showing him soaking up special holiday moments with his kids and the mothers of all of his children.

The comedian shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Nick Cannon/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Alyssa Scott/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Nick Cannon/Instagram

The Wild N' Out host recently appeared on Audacy's Hot 104.1 in St. Louis, where he shared that while he does not give a "monthly allowance" to the mothers of his children, he never denies them finances should there be something they need.

"It ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don't give myself that," he explained while discussing his child support arrangement with each of the women. "What they need, they get it."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Alyssa Scott/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Nick Cannon/Instagram

"There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive…. That's why they call me the provider," he added.

Cannon also expressed the "respect and admiration" he has for the mothers of his kids.

"I have so much respect and admiration for the individual. Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that's the best gift any man could ask for," he explained.

"Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I'm gonna always show love and respect," he continued. "I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."

