Nick Cannon Celebrates Daughter's First Birthday 2 Weeks After His 5-Month-Old Son's Death

Nick Cannon is celebrating his little girl.

The former America's Got Talent host, 41, helped throw a holiday-themed birthday bash this week for his 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen – one of two children whom he shares with model Brittany Bell. The pair also have a son, Golden, 5, together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, Bell showed off Powerful Queen's elaborate party, complete with sledding on real snow, festive Christmas decor, lots of dancing, and of course, a special visit from Santa.

Nick Cannon Brittany Bell Credit: Brittany Bell/instagram

Not only was Santa in the building to celebrate the momentous occasion, Cannon himself went all out with the holiday theme — donning a green velvet jacket with white fur detailing, red velvet pants, a Santa hat, and a necklace made of large colorful Christmas lights.

Bell looked stunning in a gold and red gown, which matched her adorable daughter's gold dress perfectly.

In addition to the festive holiday decor, Powerful Queen also had her very own smash cake, which she had no qualms digging into as the party-goers and her parents cheered her on.

Nick Cannon Brittany Bell Credit: Brittany Bell/instagram

Cannon's birthday celebration for his daughter comes just a couple weeks after he announced the death of his youngest son, Zen, who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year.

"We had a short time with a true angel," Cannon told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about his son, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott. "My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer."

"He was the most loving baby," Cannon added. "I look at being his father as a great privilege."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Opens Up About Losing His 5-Month-Old Son Zen to Cancer: "My Heart Is Shattered"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Cannon revealed during his "Pic of the Day" segment on The Nick Cannon Show that he got a tattoo of Zen on his rib cage in honor of his youngest son.