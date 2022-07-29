Nick Cannon Celebrates the Birth of Son Legendary Love: 'Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit'

The father of eight opened up about his newborn in a heartfelt post

WE MADE THIS 🥹🥰👩🏻‍🍼💙 @nickcannon !! Y'all know I had to have these #ncredible matching sets made for the family 🥰

Nick Cannon is elated at the birth of son Legendary Love.

On Tuesday night, the Wild N' Out host, 41, made his first Instagram post announcing the birth of his baby boy. The post came shortly after model Bre Tiesi announced the birth of their first child together by sharing a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" as well as a video on YouTube documenting her "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery."

In his post, Cannon, Tiesi and Legendary wear matching white sweatsuits and pose in front of a balloon arrangement spelling out the newborn's name. "LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!!!! Y'all gonna need a wide screen for this name!!!" the proud dad wrote.

"So grateful to God The Most High Elohim YAWEH for a Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit having a Human Experience!! ❤️🙏🏾."

Legendary was born on Tuesday, June 28, at 1:28 am, Tiesi announced in a separate post. The baby boy weighed 8 lbs., 10 oz. at the time of his birth.

In another post, Cannon snuggles up to the newborn and jokes about potential nicknames for the infant in the caption.

"Introducing LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!" he wrote. "Aka LL COOL CANNON! Aka LLC! Aka YOUNG LE-LO! Aka BROTHER LOVE!!🙏🏾❤️✊🏾 (y'all know I do the MOST with these names)🤣"

Cannon's first comments on the birth were on Tiesi's initial post, where he wrote, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you!" he continued. "Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted."

LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!!!! Y'all gonna need a wide screen for this name!!! So grateful to God The Most High Elohim YAWEH for a Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit having a Human Experience!! ❤️🙏🏾 aka L.L. COOL CANNON aka L.L.C. aka YOUNG LE-LO aka BROTHER LOVE

Cannon spoke to PEOPLE in May about the joy he gets from being a father. "Every day I just wake up excited as a father," he shared. "I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."