Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey's TikTok with Kim Kardashian and Daughters 'Epic': 'I Loved It'

Nick Cannon says it's "beautiful" to watch ex Mariah Carey and 11-year-old daughter Monroe have a special "connection"

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 05:29 PM
Nick cannon, mariah carey, kim kardashian
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty; Kim Kardashian/Tiktok

Nick Cannon loves to see daughter Monroe having fun with mom Mariah Carey.

Earlier this week, Carey and Kim Kardashian teamed up for a mother-daughter TikTok, bringing together Kardashian's daughter North, 9½, and Carey's daughter Monroe, 11, for a fun video in which they perform a routine to Carey's track "It's a Wrap."

Asked about the viral TikTok a few days later, Cannon, 42, told ET that he "loved" the video, calling the performance "epic."

"My daughter has the entertainment bug... [You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom," he added. "It's beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other... families are connecting in a different way than ever before."

He also explained there was a reason why this specific TikTok was "special" to him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special," he added. 'It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome. I was like, 'Alright, I see what y'all are doing, going viral.' "

Along with Monroe, Cannon shares son Moroccan with Carey as well as a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Related Articles
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video: Watch
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, in Silly TikTok Dance: 'Dad Never Keeps Up'
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Daughter Beautiful and Twins Sons with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Her Three Kids with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
Abby De La Rosa Enjoys a Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos from Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
baby Halo, Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott Says Her, Nick Cannon's Daughter Halo Is 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis' in New Photos
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden Is Testing at a 4th Grade Level in School
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden, 5, Tests at a 4th-Grade Level in School
Alyssa Scott Zen
Alyssa Scott Gets Emotional as She Packs Up Late Son Zen's Dresser to Make Room for Baby Halo
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
Brittany Bell Shares Photo of Her and Nick Cannon's Son Rise on Campus with Her as She Opens Up About Being a Student Mom
Brittany Bell Opens Up About 'Student Mom Life' in Photos at School with Son Rise: 'I Won't Stop'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'
Alyssa Scott Posts Cute Update Pics of Baby Halo: 'She Has Changed Much Already!'
Alyssa Scott Posts Cute Update Pics of Baby Halo: 'She Has Changed So Much Already!'
Nick Cannon Abby De La Rosa Christmas Train
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Make Memories on 'Holiday Adventure' with Their Three Kids
nick cannon, brittany bell
Brittany Bell Shares Christmas Photos with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'It's Our Tradition'
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'