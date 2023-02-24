Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey's TikTok with Kim Kardashian and Daughters 'Epic': 'I Loved It'

Nick Cannon loves to see daughter Monroe having fun with mom Mariah Carey.

Earlier this week, Carey and Kim Kardashian teamed up for a mother-daughter TikTok, bringing together Kardashian's daughter North, 9½, and Carey's daughter Monroe, 11, for a fun video in which they perform a routine to Carey's track "It's a Wrap."

Asked about the viral TikTok a few days later, Cannon, 42, told ET that he "loved" the video, calling the performance "epic."

"My daughter has the entertainment bug... [You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom," he added. "It's beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other... families are connecting in a different way than ever before."

He also explained there was a reason why this specific TikTok was "special" to him.

"That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special," he added. 'It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome. I was like, 'Alright, I see what y'all are doing, going viral.' "

Along with Monroe, Cannon shares son Moroccan with Carey as well as a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.