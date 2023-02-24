Celebrity Parents Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey's TikTok with Kim Kardashian and Daughters 'Epic': 'I Loved It' Nick Cannon says it's "beautiful" to watch ex Mariah Carey and 11-year-old daughter Monroe have a special "connection" By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 05:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: John Lamparski/Getty; Kim Kardashian/Tiktok Nick Cannon loves to see daughter Monroe having fun with mom Mariah Carey. Earlier this week, Carey and Kim Kardashian teamed up for a mother-daughter TikTok, bringing together Kardashian's daughter North, 9½, and Carey's daughter Monroe, 11, for a fun video in which they perform a routine to Carey's track "It's a Wrap." Asked about the viral TikTok a few days later, Cannon, 42, told ET that he "loved" the video, calling the performance "epic." "My daughter has the entertainment bug... [You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom," he added. "It's beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other... families are connecting in a different way than ever before." He also explained there was a reason why this specific TikTok was "special" to him. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Film Fun TikTok Dance with Daughters North West and Monroe "That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special," he added. 'It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome. I was like, 'Alright, I see what y'all are doing, going viral.' " Along with Monroe, Cannon shares son Moroccan with Carey as well as a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole. Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.