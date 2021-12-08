Nick Cannon Calls Alyssa Scott 'Strongest Woman I've Ever Seen' After News of Their Son's Death

Nick Cannon is praising Alyssa Scott for her strength following the death of their son Zen.

The actor, 41, announced Tuesday on his eponymous daytime show, Nick Cannon, that his 5-month-old son, Zen, recently died of brain cancer. Cannon and Scott welcomed the infant back in June.

While sharing the heartbreaking news about Zen, Cannon called Scott the "strongest woman I've ever seen" as he described what the couple had to go through with their baby boy.

"Zen's mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom," Cannon said of the model.

The talk show host explained that they took Zen, who was Cannon's seventh child, to the doctor when he was 2 months old after they noticed that his head seemed larger than normal.

"He had this real interesting breathing and by the time he was two months old I noticed…he had this nice sized head, I called it a Cannon head. We didn't think anything of it, he had a normal Cannon head. But I wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and the sinus thing checked out," he said. "We thought it would be a routine process."

The doctors discovered fluid building up in Zen's head and a malignant tumor that required brain surgery. He subsequently had the surgery and a shunt to drain the fluid from his head.

Cannon then said that Zen's health took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving as the "tumor began to grow a lot faster."

The comedian said they spent "quality time" with Zen over the weekend in California, where he brought him to the ocean with Scott on Sunday before having to fly back to New York for his show.

Cannon shared through tears that this weekend was the last time he held his son.

"I didn't know how I was gonna handle today but I just really wanted to grieve with my family, people who love you. I didn't want to make it about any pageantry so I kind of went back and forth of what I should do but I was always taught, you go through it, you grow through it, you keep pushing," Cannon told his audience. "I'm here to show that I can fight through this, I'm feeling it, I'm vulnerable, I'm open. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son Zen."

Scott gave birth to Zen nine days after Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14.