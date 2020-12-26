Nick Cannon and his girlfriend are already parents to 3-year-old son Golden

Nick Cannon and His Girlfriend Brittany Bell Welcome Their Second Child: 'Best Gift Ever'

Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Brittany Bell are celebrating the holidays with a new family member!

On Friday, the former Miss Arizona U.S.A., 33, announced on Instagram that she and Cannon welcomed their second child together, a daughter. "The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" Bell wrote, adding that their "👑Powerful Queen Cannon👑 came this week perfect timing for Christmas."

The model, who also shares 3-year-old son Golden with Cannon, posted several photos of the family with the newborn, including a few pictures taken on Christmas Day.

In the first image, Bell is wearing a pair of red flannel pajamas and seen cradling their baby girl while Cannon looked festive in a Santa suit.

Golden is also featured in the family photo, flashing a smile for the camera.

The mom of two also included a sweet picture of Cannon holding the newborn, who is sporting a cute green bow, on the holiday.

Bell praised the Masked Singer host, 40, for being her "rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth."

"It was nothing but POWERFUL ♥️♥️♥️♥️," she said of her labor.

Bell also featured pictures of the couple holding their baby girl shortly after her birth, including one of Cannon cradling the newborn while sitting in front of a pool of water.

"Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD ♥️," Bell concluded the post.

Many of Bell's famous friends congratulated the couple in the comments of her post.

"OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! The best gift EVER!! ♥️," Jordin Sparks replied.

Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Hart, added, "Amazing! love y’all. Merry Christmas 🎁 ♥️."

Bell first announced that she was expecting a second child in June by posting an adorable photo of Golden wearing a superhero cape with the words "Big Brother."

She captioned the photo, "♥️ and now you know. 🙂 we are so happy ♥️."

Bell also shared photos from her baby shower in November, noting that it was a "sweet celebration highlighting the baby" and she was "amazed" by all of the decor and details.

Bell and Cannon welcomed their first child together, Golden, in February 2017.