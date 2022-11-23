Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's Son Rise Messiah Poses in Sweet Newborn Photoshoot

Brittany Bell is sharing special moments with her baby boy.

Sharing photos from son Rise Messiah's newborn shoot, the mom of three — who also shares daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, and son Golden, 6, with Nick Cannon — thanked Sweet Me Photography for capturing "these sweet memories I will cherish forever."

Bell then launched into a poetic caption, writing, "Let me tell you something about My Rise ❤️."

"My Rise came right on time/ Calling me higher in challenges of darkness to a renewal of Sunshine," the former Miss Arizona, 33, wrote. "My Rise is patient and full of growth. My Rise has hints of Golden Warrior and Powerful Queen / My Rise is full of smiles and a joy I've never seen."

"My Rise is placed by God and is full of His presence. My Rise was meant for such a time as this and gives me a peace from Heaven. Challenges will come and forever I will grow. I'm learning so much from My Rise and discovering a newness that I can't wait to show. No one's perfect but everyday still I Rise ❤️," she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Sweet Me Photography C: Caption . PHOTO: Sweet Me Photography R: Caption . PHOTO: Sweet Me Photography

Celebrating her baby boy as "my forever higher calling in human form," she noted that in the sweet pictures, where both are dressed in all-white "He's laid upon Psalms 91 for a reason ❤️"

"There's something special about this little boy (my SonRise full of joy) just like his Brother Golden and sister Powerful ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," the proud mom proclaimed.

The Wild N' Out host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story last month from a fall outing with Bell and their kids.

"Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot.

The family of five posed in front of a bat-filled graveyard backdrop, sitting on a bale of hay together.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Sweet Me Photography R: Caption . PHOTO: Sweet Me Photography

The pair first announced they were expecting their third child together in August 2022.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," the TV host captioned a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity shoot.

Cannon, who also welcomed his 9th child with model LaNisha Cole in September 2022, praised Bell for being "the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey" while sharing the birth news of his and Bell's second son.

"She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general," he wrote of Bell on Instagram, adding that ahead of Rise's birth, "she didn't want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!"

Sweet Me Photography

Cannon is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion and newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole. He and Alyssa Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby, her and Cannon's second — also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The Masked Singer host caught up with Billboard News's Tetris Kelly at the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event Friday where he shared that he's "good right now" when it comes to his growing number of kids.

"I don't know, man," Cannon said when asked if we can expect more babies. "I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"