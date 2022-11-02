Brittany Bell Poses with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids in Adorable 'Encanto' Costumes

Brittany Bell went all out for son Rise Messiah's first Halloween!

The newly-minted mom of three celebrated the holiday with daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden, 6, in a big way, with the family dressing in costumes from Disney's Encanto.

"We don't talk about Bruno no no! 🎶Halloween is always a fun time for us!!" she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Tuesday.

"This year's theme picked by our Powerful Mirabel! 😊 featuring our miracle Rise! 🌞"

Bell dressed as Dolores with daughter Powerful as Mirabel. Son Golden was Bruno and Rise appeared swaddled and held by Bell in the photos taken on their front steps.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Amber Rain Photography C: Caption . PHOTO: Amber Rain Photography R: Caption . PHOTO: Amber Rain Photography

Although he was not seen in the photos, The Masked Singer host, 42, joined Bell and their three kids last week when they visited a pumpkin patch together.

"Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot.

The family of five posed in front of a bat-filled graveyard backdrop, sitting on a bale of hay together. Bell wore a festive Jack-O-Lantern printed dress with black combat boots, while Cannon wore a pumpkin-orange sweatsuit, matching with Powerful Queen and Golden, who sat on either side of him smiling widely.

Cannon held his infant son, who wore a black and white skeleton onesie and an oversized army green beanie.

In addition to the three children he shares with Bell, Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.