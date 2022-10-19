Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids.

On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6.

"Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot.

The family of five posed in front of a bat-filled graveyard backdrop, sitting on a bale of hay together. Bell wore a festive Jack-O-Lantern printed dress with black combat boots, while Cannon wore a pumpkin-orange sweatsuit, matching with Powerful Queen and Golden, who sat on either side of him smiling widely.

Cannon held his infant son, who wore a black and white skeleton onesie and an oversized army green beanie.

In addition to the three children he shares with Bell, Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon enjoyed another pumpkin patch outing earlier this week when he and Tiesi took son Legendary on his first fall outing.

The Selling Sunset realtor shared photos of the two taking their baby boy to his very first pumpkin patch. Tiesi had an arm around Cannon in the set of family photos, while the comedian smiled widely holding Legendary and a pumpkin in his lap.

"Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡," Tiesi captioned the sweet shots.