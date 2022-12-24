Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Bring Their Kids to Serve Meals to the Homeless Ahead of Christmas

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell gave back to the homeless in Los Angeles on Friday with their two older children — daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Golden Sagon, 5½

Published on December 24, 2022 10:31 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon attend the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Photo: David Livingston/Getty

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are teaching their kids about giving back this holiday season.

The pair stepped out to volunteer their time at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Christmas Feed-the-Homeless event on Friday.

Joined by daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Golden Sagon, 5½, the Wild N'Out host, 42, and the journalist, 35, helped serve meals and took a moment in between to pose for some family photos. The pair is also parents to son Rise Messiah, who they welcomed in late September.

Everyone dressed comfortably for the event, with Cannon and Bell in all black, as Golden wore a gray Mickey Mouse sweatsuit. Powerful, meanwhile, sported a black long-sleeved shirt with a Minnie Mouse tutu and a pink headband bow.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon attend the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
David Livingston/Getty

Earlier in the day, the former beauty queen shared festive family photos of herself posing with her three kids and Santa Claus at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

In the pics, Bell and Powerful donned matching outfits, while her two sons wore color-coordinated plaid ensembles.

"It's our tradition!" Bell wrote in the Instagram caption. "Our same favorite spot for Santa pics! Year 6!! 🎅🏾 #MerryChristmas #BlackSanta #Christmasphotos #santapics."

In addition to the three children he shares with Bell, Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who recently welcomed their third child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — who is currently pregnant with their second baby together, her third — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

