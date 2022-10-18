Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are enjoying a first for son Legendary Love.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared photos of the two taking their 3-month-old son to his very first pumpkin patch. Tiesi has an arm around Cannon, 42, in the set of family photos, while he smiles widely holding Legendary and a pumpkin in his lap.

"Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡," Tiesi captioned the sweet shots.

The Wild N' Out host wears a pumpkin-orange sweatsuit with a white bucket hat, while Tiesi wears jeans and a mocha tank. Legendary wears a white beanie with a mocha two-piece outfit and brown boots.

In other photos, Tiesi poses solo with her son, looking down at the little boy, who is propped up on her shoulder and smiling at something in the distance.

Tiesi shared a few more shots on Legendary's Instagram account, which she and Cannon run. In one photo, Cannon crouches down next to a big pumpkin, which he props Legendary on top of as the comedian laughs.

There's also a snap of Legendary holding onto a pumpkin while sitting on his dad's lap, with the infant looking away as the photo was taken.

Legendary is the eighth of Cannon's 10 children.

At 3 months old, Legendary is already a big brother as Cannon recently welcomed a baby girl, Onyx Ice, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole, and a baby boy, Rise Messiah, with model Brittany Bell.

In addition to Onyx, Rise and Legendary, Cannon is dad to two sets of twins — 11-year-olds Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey and 15-month-old sons Zion and Zillion with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa. Nick also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, with Bell.

Hee is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.