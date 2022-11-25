Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi share son Legendary Love, 4 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on November 25, 2022 02:30 PM
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon, Legendary Love and Bre Tiesi. Photo: Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Bre Tiesi is enjoying her first Thanksgiving as a mom.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared photos of son Legendary Love celebrating his first Thanksgiving. The 4-month-old was surrounded by family and friends on the special day.

In a sweet photo shared on her Instagram Story Friday, both she and Legendary's dad, Nick Cannon, hold the infant, kissing each of his cheeks in a sweet Thanksgiving photo.

"Thankful for you both," the 31-year-old new mom captioned the shot.

nick cannon, brie tiesi
brie tiesi/instagram

Last month, Tiesi and the Masked Singer host celebrated the start of the fall season during a day out at a pumpkin patch.

Tiesi had an arm around Cannon in the photos, while he smiled widely holding Legendary and a pumpkin in his lap. Tiesi captioned the sweet shots, "Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡."

The Wild N' Out host wore a pumpkin-orange sweatsuit with a white bucket hat, while Tiesi wore jeans and a mocha tank. Legendary was dressed in a white beanie with a mocha two-piece outfit and brown boots.

In other photos, Tiesi posed solo with her son, looking down at the little boy, who was propped up on her shoulder and smiling at something in the distance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgfNFT0P7k0/
Tameka Jacobs

At 3 months old, Legendary is already a big brother as Cannon recently welcomed a baby girl, Onyx Ice, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole, 10 weeks, and a baby boy, Rise Messiah, 8 weeks with model Brittany Bell. He added another little girl to the family earlier this month with the birth of daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa — with whom he also shares 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion.

In addition to Onyx, Rise and Legendary, Cannon is dad to two sets of twins — 11-year-olds Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey Nick also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, with Bell.

And he is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

