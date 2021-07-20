Nick Cannon Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Footage of His Newborn Twins' DJ-Themed Photo Shoot

Nick Cannon gently positioned headphones on baby Zion and Zillion for their close-up

Nick Cannon is giving a behind-the-scenes look at his 5-week-old twins' newborn photo shoot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The adorable footage featured Cannon, 40, and two others gently positioning headphones around the ears of "DJ Z-Mix & DJ Z-illy Dollaz," as they laid on a fluffy white cushion before a tiny turntable.

In the following slide, Cannon introduced his son Zen, "aka 'Z Chillin,' " sharing a sweet shot of the newborn in a cozy beige blanket with his hands behind his head.

Zen, whom the actor and musician shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zillion and Zion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Nick Cannon Instagram Nick Cannon's Instagram Story | Credit: Nick Cannon Instagram

Nick Cannon Instagram Nick Cannon's Instagram Story | Credit: Nick Cannon Instagram

The footage comes days after De La Rosa shared a series of photos with Cannon and their twin boys from the same shoot, revealing the infants' faces for the first time.

"ONE MONTH OLD 🤍🤍 ZION & ZILLION CANNON," De La Rosa captioned the photos.

In addition to Zen and the twins, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen back in December with Brittany Bell. The two also share 4-year-old son Golden.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys, Zion and Zillion

Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting a son with Cannon on Father's Day when she shared a photo of him and her baby bump, and recently announced that she welcomed her baby boy on June 23.

On his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show earlier this month, Cannon said he's been "having these kids on purpose" after City Girls rapper JT advised him to "wrap it up" — a nod to using a condom when having sex.

"I don't have no accident," said Cannon. "Trust me, there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. ... The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."