Nick Cannon is making a special promise to newborn daughter Onyx Ice.

On Tuesday, Cannon shared photos from the 3-week-old's photo shoot with celebrity photographer, Patty Othon. The Wild N'Out host's baby girl with model LaNisha Cole rests naked in the photos, sleeping sweetly and wearing just a tiny crown on her head.

In the Instagram caption, Cannon wrote, "It's my job to never let your crown fall!"

Onyx is the ninth of Cannon's ten children, born just nine days before little brother Rise Messiah Cannon, born Sept. 23, whom the Masked Singer host shares with Brittany Bell — also mom to his daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months, and son Golden, 6.

Celebrity Photographer, Patty Othon

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child.

He is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

While announcing Onyx's birth last month, Cannon urged critics of his untraditional views on monogamy to direct their attacks at him rather than at the mothers of his children.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension," Cannon wrote.

"I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be," he continued.

"Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."