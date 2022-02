Nick Cannon Apologizes for Causing 'Extra Pain' to Mothers of His Kids When Announcing 8th Baby

Nick Cannon apologized to the mothers of his children for “failing” to “protect and respect” their privacy when he confirmed that he was expecting his eighth child

Nick Cannon is apologizing for the manner in which he revealed that he is expecting his eighth child.

During Monday's episode of his eponymous talk show, Cannon, 41, confirmed that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy together, less than two months after he and Alyssa Scott lost their son Zen, who died Dec. 5 from brain cancer.

Thursday morning, Cannon apologized on air after saying he "failed" to "protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children" when he shared the news earlier this week.

"I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I'm expecting," he explained.

"I didn't need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect," Cannon added.

Cannon vowed to "do better with delicate and sensitive discussions" and promised the mothers of his children to be more understanding and compassionate. The actor and comedian then explained during the show that he and Scott are still grieving the loss of baby Zen every day.

"I know it seems awkward because people are trying to do the timing and all that … none of that matters. We lost a child and it still is a sincere and real situation," he said.

"I love her, I love my son Zen, and I always will," Cannon continued. "And I'm gonna love my new child. I'm a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."

On Monday, hours after Cannon announced his baby on the way, Scott shared an emotional post on Instagram about feeling "at peace" since the loss of her and Cannon's 5-month-old son.

The model thanked those who have sent her supportive messages as she continues to mourn the death of baby Zen, sharing that her late son "expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible" and filled her with compassion.

"It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself," she wrote.

"It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace," Scott continued. "I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me."

Cannon — who revealed he knew about Tiesi's pregnancy before Zen's death — said he wants to "respect the grieving process" with Scott while still sharing his excitement to welcome another child.