LaNisha Cole Says 'Coparenting Is a Breeze' as She and Nick Cannon Take Onyx to Her First Class

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole shared a special moment with daughter Onyx, 3 months, which the photographer shared on Instagram Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 11:05 AM
LaNisha Cole Says 'Coparenting Is a Breeze' as She and Nick Cannon Take Onyx to Her First Class: 'Teamwork'
Onyx and LaNisha Cole. Photo: LaNisha Cole Instagram

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are getting into the flow of coparenting.

The Masked Singer host, 42, and the photographer, 40, got together to take their baby girl, 3-month-old Onyx Ice, to her first class. Sharing the moment on her Instagram Story Thursday, Cole reflected on how the pair are making things work for their daughter.

"Coparenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye," Cole wrote, adding, "It's all about this little one, our Onyx."

The video showed Cannon sitting on the floor with Cole, who films, and Onyx. Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" plays as a bubble machine brings bubbles up close to the infant, who watches mesmerized.

The new mom revealed the classic song was the one Cannon chose to play "in the delivery room to welcome Onyx into this world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LaNisha Cole Says 'Coparenting Is a Breeze' as She and Nick Cannon Take Onyx to Her First Class: 'Teamwork'
LaNisha Cole Instagram

"My heart smiles every time I hear this song playing ... It will forever be special. It's her song."

Cole tagged Cannon in the post, concluding, "Teamwork makes the dream work."

The outing comes a day after Cole addressed the criticism she receives whenever she posts herself or her daughter on Instagram.

"For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages … I get that it's easy to sit on your phone and look at a tiny glimpse of a person's life and feel like you're better than them," she began.

After explaining that she's made mistakes and been through pain like anyone else, Cole said she's "choosing to do better."

Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole Enjoy a 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon/Instagram

"Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it's getting old," she leveled at critics. "I get it. My life plays out publicly, but there's a lot you don't see. There's always so much more I want to say but this isn't the time."

Cole went on to say that she "wouldn't change a single thing" about her "journey" and urged others to make peace with life and "whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don't know."

"Get out of toxic comment sections on social media. It's not real life," she concluded.

The Wild N'Out host — who recently admitted to coping with guilt about "that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children" — asked critics of his family to "please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children," following Onyx's birth in September.

Speaking of Cole, he praised her as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed," adding she "only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood."

Related Articles
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon, LaNisha Cole
Bre Tiesi Says She'd 'Embrace' Anyone in Nick Cannon's Blended Family amid LaNisha Cole Criticism
Nick Cannon, Onyx
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Feels Guilty About Not Spending Enough Time with His Children, Star Says
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Poses for Christmas Card with Abby De La Rosa and Their 3 Kids '11 Days After' Birth
Nick Cannon Abby De La Rosa Christmas Train
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Make Memories on 'Holiday Adventure' with Their Three Kids
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Alyssa Scott Asks for 'Delivery Energy' Ahead of Birth of 2nd Baby with Nick Cannon — His 12th
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses with Daughter Zeela for Christmas Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Shares Why He and Alyssa Scott Didn't Want Son to Undergo Chemotherapy Before Death
Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Says He Will 'Never Get Over' Losing Son Zen on 'Painful' Anniversary of His Death
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Abby De La Rosa Says It Would Be a 'Dream' to Have Her Babies Bond with Nick Cannon's Other Kids
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole Enjoy a 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole — See Pics of Their Daughter