Nick Cannon: I'm Lucky My Job Lets Me Spend Time with My Kids

"When you think about it there are so many other occupations that take the parents away from the home for a long period of time," Cannon tells PEOPLE.

David Livingston/Getty

America’s Got Talent host Nick Cannon is a busy man, but he is grateful that his schedule allows him to see his toddlers more than other working parents.

“The beauty of being an entertainer is I probably get to spend more time with my kids than the average person because I’m not on a 9 to 5 schedule.”

And while Cannon, 33, and his wife Mariah Carey, 44, both balance their celebrity lifestyles with parenting their twins Monroe and Moroccan, 2½, they understand the benefits of working in their industry.



“We are lucky because we get the ability to bring our kids with us a lot of the times and we get to control a lot of our hours,” Cannon says.

But one thing that will keep Cannon away from his children is the upcoming open auditions for the next season of AGT, which begin in Miami on Oct. 26.

“It is always hard when you leave the family but luckily for me, I’m never gone that long,” the NBC talent show host says. “And I love traveling. I’ve been doing it since I was a kid. I get a kick out of meeting all the different people in each city, seeing their talents and seeing the makeup and DNA of each town.”

Cannon encourages anyone who has a dream of performing to apply either in person or online, but when it comes to his own children he hopes their aspirations lie elsewhere.

“My kids have talent. It is cool to see them singing and my son plays the drums. It is in their DNA,” he says. ” But the only reason why I say I don’t want my kids to be in entertainment is because I want them to have a sense of accomplishment. When your parents are entertainers that is the easiest thing — that’s a given. I would rather them strive for something like sports or education, something that is technically outside their wheelhouse.”