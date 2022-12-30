Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!

Alyssa Scott is sharing sweet new glimpses at her and Nick Cannon's baby girl.

On Thursday, the model, 29, shared new photos on Instagram of daughter Halo Marie, whom she and the Masked Singer host welcomed earlier this month. Baby Halo is the pair's second baby together as they also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Halo is seen wrapped in a white blanket with a pink bow and pink roses behind her. Another shot, shared from Scott's TikTok, shows Halo posing on a tiny bed for her first newborn photo shoot, first in a Christmas dress and later, a white outfit.

In another picture shared on her grid, Halo sl in a white long-sleeved onesie with a bow in her hair, with pink and peach roses in an arrangement nearby.

"HI BABY !! 💗 12/14/22 💗," she captioned the adorable shot.

Scott first shared news of the pair's new arrival on Instagram Thursday. Halo is Scott's third child and Cannon's twelfth child.

Sharing an emotional video that reflected on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen, Scott celebrated the significance of her daughter's arrival.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," she wrote in the caption. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

Scott added, "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."

Alyssa Scott/instagram

Earlier this month, Scott posed with daughter Zeela, 4½, in front of a candlelit Christmas scene where the two moved around a beautifully decorated tree.

Scott wore a red fitted dress with a plunging back in the stunning photo, where she smiled happily with her baby bump on display. Zeela smiled sweetly next to her in a pretty red puffed-sleeve Christmas dress with a white bow in her hair.

In addition to Zen and Halo, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.