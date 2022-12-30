Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 30, 2022 10:59 AM
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Photo: Alyssa Scott/instagram

Alyssa Scott is sharing sweet new glimpses at her and Nick Cannon's baby girl.

On Thursday, the model, 29, shared new photos on Instagram of daughter Halo Marie, whom she and the Masked Singer host welcomed earlier this month. Baby Halo is the pair's second baby together as they also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Halo is seen wrapped in a white blanket with a pink bow and pink roses behind her. Another shot, shared from Scott's TikTok, shows Halo posing on a tiny bed for her first newborn photo shoot, first in a Christmas dress and later, a white outfit.

In another picture shared on her grid, Halo sl in a white long-sleeved onesie with a bow in her hair, with pink and peach roses in an arrangement nearby.

"HI BABY !! 💗 12/14/22 💗," she captioned the adorable shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scott first shared news of the pair's new arrival on Instagram Thursday. Halo is Scott's third child and Cannon's twelfth child.

Sharing an emotional video that reflected on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen, Scott celebrated the significance of her daughter's arrival.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," she wrote in the caption. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

Scott added, "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Alyssa Scott/instagram

Earlier this month, Scott posed with daughter Zeela, 4½, in front of a candlelit Christmas scene where the two moved around a beautifully decorated tree.

Scott wore a red fitted dress with a plunging back in the stunning photo, where she smiled happily with her baby bump on display. Zeela smiled sweetly next to her in a pretty red puffed-sleeve Christmas dress with a white bow in her hair.

In addition to Zen and Halo, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Related Articles
Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses with Daughter Zeela for Christmas Photos
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Poses With Bump in Lacy Black Nightgown
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Holds Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Lacy Black Nightgown — See the Photo!
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Expecting a Baby With Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Baby as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth to Their Third Child: 'A Beautiful Day'
Abby De La Rosa; Abby De La Rosa home pumpkin patch
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Has an At-Home Pumpkin Patch Photo Shoot with Nick Cannon and Twins
Nick Canon and son Legendary
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Video of Nick Cannon Matching with Baby Legendary as Son Turns 3 Months
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon attend the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Bring Their Kids to Serve Meals to the Homeless Ahead of Christmas
nick cannon, brittany bell
Brittany Bell Shares Christmas Photos with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'It's Our Tradition'
Abby De La Rosa Nick Cannon and kids christmas shoot. Credit: Patty Othon
Abby De La Rosa Spends 'Special' Christmas with Her 3 Children as Dad Nick Cannon Plays Piano
Nick Cannon Abby De La Rosa Christmas Train
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Make Memories on 'Holiday Adventure' with Their Three Kids
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary