Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott Announce Zen's Light Foundation to Help Families Facing Pediatric Cancers

Nick Cannon announced in December 2021 that the pair's 5-month-old son had died of brain cancer

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott found a beautiful way to honor their son's memory on what would have been his first birthday.

On Friday, the pair announced a foundation in Zen's honor in a joint Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"June 23rd will forever be a day of celebration. A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel. Zen's birth has now transformed into 'Zen's Light,' " Cannon wrote.

"We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world. 'Zen's Light' mission is to foster global excellence in hope, grief care and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need," the 41-year-old Wild N' Out host explained.

Cannon went on to thank those who joined the pair for the inaugural event, "specifically the Children's Hospital of Orange County and our other beautiful partners."

"Can't wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue [to] grow to help find a cure for pediatric cancer, further research and help console more families during difficult times. 🙏🏾"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to

Nick Cannon Son’s Mother Alyssa Posted a Heartbreaking Tribute Alyssa Scott | Credit: Alyssa Scott Instagram

On Thursday, the model, 28, posted on Instagram honoring her late son with Cannon on what would have been the little boy's first birthday.

"Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love," she wrote.

"I always try my best to remain optimistic but right now I can't help but cry out 'it's not suppose [sic] to be like this,'" she continued. "In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will blow out his first candle. I will wish he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH 🤍"

Cannon later reposted Scott's tribute, adding, "The loving, nurturing, irrefrangible, and strength-filled Amazing Mother [Alyssa] said it way better than I could ever."

Nick Cannon Credit: Alyssa Scott/instagram

Cannon announced in December 2021 on his eponymous talk show that the pair's 5-month-old son had died of brain cancer that was discovered three months prior by the child's doctor.

Zen was Cannon's seventh and youngest child. Shortly after his birth, doctors discovered fluid building up inside the baby boy's head in addition to a malignant tumor that required brain surgery.