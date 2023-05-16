Nick Cannon Accidentally Sent the Wrong Mother's Day Cards to the Moms of His 12 Kids: 'I Tried My Best!'

"I was doing handwritten messages from the heart," the TV host said Monday on his new radio show, The Daily Cannon

Published on May 16, 2023 09:14 AM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - APRIL 02: Nick Cannon speaks before the Future Superstar Tour Hosted by Nick Cannon at History on April 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon. Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty

Even Nick Cannon gets confused when it comes to his "baby mamas."

The TV personality revealed on Monday's episode of his morning show, The Daily Cannon, that he wrote "handwritten messages from the heart" to the six women with whom he shares 12 children for Mother's Day.

"I tried my best, I really did," Cannon, 42, said. "But I thought it would be really, really good to — you know, I could buy, whatever you know — to show people how you really feel, write it down."

But his sweet sentiments went awry, he continued.

"And I was doing handwritten messages from the heart," he said. "So then as I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama …"

As his female co-hosts in the background groaned and laughed, Cannon then added: "See if I would just got some generic s--- that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened."

For Cannon, life is full at the moment.

The Masked Singer and Wild N' Out host — who was also recently tapped to temporarily fill in for host Jamie Foxx on Beat Shazam — shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

He is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, the All That alum welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with Alyssa Scott. The two also share late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon attend the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
David Livingston/Getty

Having a dozen kids doesn't come without its complications, Cannon has said in the past — but he works hard because of his family.

In a guest spot on The Checkup with Dr. Agus on Paramount+ in December, before his 12th child was born, he opened up about fatherhood. "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," said Cannon. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

A couple of months later, he told Entertainment Tonight that it's all about balance.

"Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management," he said. "Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling," he said.

Cannon also said that his ultimate goal as a father is just to make sure his kids have a bright future.

"It's a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up]," he said.

