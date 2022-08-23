Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Zion and Zillion Have First Swim Lesson: 'Lifeguard Daddy'

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa got together for another important milestone in their twin sons' lives.

Over the weekend, both the pregnant DJ, 31, and the Wild N' Out host, 41, shared photos and videos as Zillion and Zion had their first swim lesson.

In a photo where Cannon was holding one of the twins, De La Rosa wrote on her Instagram Story, "The boys started their first day of swim lessons. Lifeguard daddy was on duty."

Both the boys could be seen working in the water with the instructor as their parents watched on and encouraged them.

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon also confirmed that he is expecting more babies this year.

When asked while on the Lip Service podcast if reports that he has babies "on the way" were correct, he said, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

In a Fourth of July post, De La Rosa revealed that the twins' "roles have reversed" as she progresses in her pregnancy with her third baby.

"Zilly has always been the most independent and Zion was always attached to my hip," wrote De La Rosa.

"But as my pregnancy progresses, the roles have reversed. Zilly doesn't want to leave my side," she added with a laughing crying emoji.

In June, during a candid Instagram Live after announcing she's expecting her third child, De La Rosa noted that she is due on Oct. 25. She also said she is sticking with her trend and is trying "to find the best Z name I can find."

On her OnlyFans page, she revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. She has not yet revealed the father of her baby on the way.