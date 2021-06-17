Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys, Zion and Zillion

Abby De La Rosa announced on Instagram Wednesday that the twins were born on June 14

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have welcomed her twin boys!

On Wednesday, De La Rosa posted the happy news to Instagram, alongside a video of herself in a hospital bed cradling the newborns, born on June 14.

"✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨" the new mom and professional DJ wrote in the post. "Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon."

She concluded the post by adding the hashtags "my world" and "twin boys."

On her Instagram Story, De La Rosa shared a photo of the babies' hands holding onto her fingers, writing, "Zion & Zilly."

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Abby De La Rosa's Instagram | Credit: Abby De La Rosa/instagram

The arrival of Zion and Zillion mark Cannon's second set of twins; he shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon is also dad to 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020. He shares both with Brittany Bell.

The Masked Singer host is reportedly expecting another baby with model Alyssa Scott. In a now-deleted Instagram post last month, Cannon seemingly confirmed the baby-on-the-way was a son, to be named Zen S.

De La Rosa announced Cannon was her babies' father on Instagram in April when she shared photos from a maternity shoot that featured the Nickelodeon alum.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," she wrote at the time.

"I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels," she continued. "I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."

"Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both," De La Rosa added.