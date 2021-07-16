Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Pose for First Photos with 1-Month-Old Twin Sons Zion and Zillion

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are celebrating one month with their twin boys.

On Thursday, De La Rosa shared a series of photos with Cannon and their twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, revealing the infant's faces for the first time. The pair welcomed their twin boys on June 14.

In the photos, which were taken against a white plush background, The Masked Singer host, 40, and De La Rosa cuddle up to the newborns. In another image, the baby boys pose next to a turntable while wearing oversized headphones.

"ONE MONTH OLD 🤍🤍 ZION & ZILLION CANNON," De La Rosa captioned the photos.

Less than one month after the birth of his twin boys with De La Rosa, Cannon appeared to become a dad to his seventh child, his fourth baby in a year, with model Alyssa Scott.

Scott, who appeared to confirm that she was expecting a son with Cannon on Father's Day when she shared a photo of him and her baby bump, recently announced that she welcomed her baby boy on June 23.

Cannon previously welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon." Cannon also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

During an episode of his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show earlier this month, Cannon said he's been "having these kids on purpose" after City Girls rapper JT advised him to "wrap it up," a nod to using a condom when having sex.

"I don't have no accident," said Cannon. "Trust me there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."

Earlier in the show, Cannon compared his pattern of welcoming offspring to that of a seahorse, saying, "I'm like a seahorse out here. That's just the way I'm procreating."

Scott announced the birth of her baby boy on July 3 with a trio of black-and-white photos on Instagram, two of which showed her cradling the newborn in her arms. "I will love you for eternity," she captioned the images.

On her Instagram Story, Scott also shared a sweet mother-son photo, which she captioned with the newborn's name, Zen, alongside a heart emoji.