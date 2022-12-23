Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Make Memories on 'Holiday Adventure' with Their Three Kids

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are making magical memories with their three kids this holiday season.

On Thursday night, the former radio personality shared photos on Instagram of the pair's "Christmas adventure" with daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 weeks, and twin sons Zion and Zillion, 18 months.

The festive outing began with a Christmas train ride, which was captured by De La Rosa in an Instagram Reel.

The Masked Singer host wore a Santa hat as he held his twin boys on his lap while De La Rosa held Beautiful on the "amazing train ride," which brings riders through different holiday light displays and other decorated scenes.

Later, the 32-year-old mom of three shared another video in which the family of five enjoyed an "epic" trip to see The Nutcracker in an immersive experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles.

"Introduced Zion & Zilly to The Nutcracker.. They loved it! What a fun experience ❤️✨🎄," she captioned the video, which showed the twins looking around in awe as scenes from the holiday classic played out on the walls surrounding them.

"The boys were in awe of all the moving shapes and colors," De La Rosa shared in further scenes on her Instagram Story.

Recommending the experience to other families, De La Rosa raved, "It was so great for the entire family! No matter the age."

Last week, the five posed together for Christmas card photos celebrating Beautiful's first holiday season.

"This year's holiday photos were taken 11 days after I had Beautiful. I didn't want to post all out of pure insecurity with my body," De La Rosa wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm sad that I haven't had grace for myself and allow that to get in the way of sharing my family with you all. I had 3 kids in 23 months. I'm working on being more proud of my body rather than ashamed."

She shared photos of the happy family posing in front of a Christmas tree, as Cannon sported a Santa hat with an ugly Christmas sweater covered in tinsel, and De La Rosa dazzled in an off-the-shoulder red dress with a thigh-high leg slit.

"This little light of mine," De La Rosa captioned one black-and-white photo of herself holding the newborn, writing with another: "The sweetest little gift."

De La Rosa also raved over her sons. "Santa's never let me down. Greatest gifts thus far," she wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of herself holding the boys.

Patty Othon

This year also marks the first Christmas for Cannon's newborn son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, whom they welcomed in June, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole born in September, and another baby boy named Rise Messiah who arrived days later with Brittany Bell.

Additionally, Cannon is preparing to welcome baby No. 12 this month with Alyssa Scott, after she gave birth to their first child together, son Zen, last June. They marked one year since his death earlier this month, after Zen died at 5 months old of brain cancer.

The Nickelodeon alumna also shares 11½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and son Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with Bell, 35.