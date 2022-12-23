Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Make Memories on 'Holiday Adventure' with Their Three Kids

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa share daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 weeks, and twin sons Zion and Zillion, 18 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 10:45 AM
Nick Cannon Abby De La Rosa Christmas Train
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa with twin sons Zion and Zillion, 18 months. Photo: Abby De La Rosa/instagram

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are making magical memories with their three kids this holiday season.

On Thursday night, the former radio personality shared photos on Instagram of the pair's "Christmas adventure" with daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 weeks, and twin sons Zion and Zillion, 18 months.

The festive outing began with a Christmas train ride, which was captured by De La Rosa in an Instagram Reel.

The Masked Singer host wore a Santa hat as he held his twin boys on his lap while De La Rosa held Beautiful on the "amazing train ride," which brings riders through different holiday light displays and other decorated scenes.

Later, the 32-year-old mom of three shared another video in which the family of five enjoyed an "epic" trip to see The Nutcracker in an immersive experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Introduced Zion & Zilly to The Nutcracker.. They loved it! What a fun experience ❤️✨🎄," she captioned the video, which showed the twins looking around in awe as scenes from the holiday classic played out on the walls surrounding them.

"The boys were in awe of all the moving shapes and colors," De La Rosa shared in further scenes on her Instagram Story.

Recommending the experience to other families, De La Rosa raved, "It was so great for the entire family! No matter the age."

Last week, the five posed together for Christmas card photos celebrating Beautiful's first holiday season.

"This year's holiday photos were taken 11 days after I had Beautiful. I didn't want to post all out of pure insecurity with my body," De La Rosa wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm sad that I haven't had grace for myself and allow that to get in the way of sharing my family with you all. I had 3 kids in 23 months. I'm working on being more proud of my body rather than ashamed."

She shared photos of the happy family posing in front of a Christmas tree, as Cannon sported a Santa hat with an ugly Christmas sweater covered in tinsel, and De La Rosa dazzled in an off-the-shoulder red dress with a thigh-high leg slit.

"This little light of mine," De La Rosa captioned one black-and-white photo of herself holding the newborn, writing with another: "The sweetest little gift."

De La Rosa also raved over her sons. "Santa's never let me down. Greatest gifts thus far," she wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of herself holding the boys.

Abby De La Rosa Nick Cannon and kids christmas shoot. Credit: Patty Othon
Patty Othon

This year also marks the first Christmas for Cannon's newborn son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, whom they welcomed in June, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole born in September, and another baby boy named Rise Messiah who arrived days later with Brittany Bell.

Additionally, Cannon is preparing to welcome baby No. 12 this month with Alyssa Scott, after she gave birth to their first child together, son Zen, last June. They marked one year since his death earlier this month, after Zen died at 5 months old of brain cancer.

The Nickelodeon alumna also shares 11½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and son Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with Bell, 35.

Related Articles
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Poses for Christmas Card with Abby De La Rosa and Their 3 Kids '11 Days After' Birth
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses with Daughter Zeela for Christmas Photos
Nick Cannon, Onyx
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Abby De La Rosa Says It Would Be a 'Dream' to Have Her Babies Bond with Nick Cannon's Other Kids
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa
All About Abby De La Rosa, the DJ Who Has 3 Kids with Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Alyssa Scott Asks for 'Delivery Energy' Ahead of Birth of 2nd Baby with Nick Cannon — His 12th
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa Addresses 'Confusion' Over Her and Nick Cannon's Newborn Daughter's Name
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Says He Will 'Never Get Over' Losing Son Zen on 'Painful' Anniversary of His Death
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Baby as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth to Their Third Child: 'A Beautiful Day'
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Dresses in 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Costumes with Twins Zion and Zillion
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Poses with Twins Zion and Zillion in Sweet 'Wizard of Oz' Costumes
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'
Abby De La Rosa; Abby De La Rosa home pumpkin patch
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Has an At-Home Pumpkin Patch Photo Shoot with Nick Cannon and Twins
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For 'Beautiful' Beachy Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon for Beach Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity shoot. Credit: Nicole Arruda
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos