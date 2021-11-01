Nick Cannon, Abby De La Rosa Celebrate Twin Boys' First Halloween in Ghostbusters Costumes: Photo

The Ghostbusters are welcoming two tiny members to the team!

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated their twin sons' first Halloween on Sunday, dressing up as Ghostbusters and Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men for the holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

De La Rosa shared an adorable video to Instagram featuring the pair and their 4-month-old sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir dancing along to the Ghostbusters theme song.

In the clip, Cannon, 41, and De La Rosa are decked out in full Ghostbusters attire while their little boys look too cute as the marshmallow men.

"THE BOYZZ 1ST HALLOWEEN 🎃 👻," the new mom writes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in the day, De La Rosa shared another sweet photo of her sons dressed as a pack of Hostess Twinkies surrounded by the tasty treat.

"Happy Hallo-Twinkie 👻🎃😆," she captioned the photo.

Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion.

Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The actor and daytime talk show host appeared on the Drink Champs podcast last month, opening up about his career and personal life. During the discussion, Cannon told co-hosts N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN that he is sticking to celibacy, at least until the new year.

"I'm trying to chill out though. I'm chilling out. I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on," he said. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect."