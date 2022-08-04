Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Enjoy 'Magical' Butterfly Habitat with Twins Zion and Zillion

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon came together to celebrate twins Zion and Zillion on their first birthday in June

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 04:22 PM
Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa Enjoy 'Magical' Butterfly Habitat with Twins Zion and Zillion
Photo: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa enjoyed an unforgettable day with their little boys.

The Wild N' Out host, 41, and the DJ, 31, enjoyed an outing with sons Zion and Zillion, 13 months, at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula, California.

De La Rosa — who is currently pregnant with her third baby — shared numerous photos and videos from the sweet outing, which showed the twins being mesmerized by the beautiful butterflies around them.

"Today, we Immersed ourselves in the lives of over 200 beautiful tropical butterflies. If I had to use one word to describe the experience it would be nothing less than MAGICAL!!" she wrote, tagging and thanking the exhibit. "This outing was one I'll remember forever ♾ 🦋✨"

In an Instagram Story, she shared a short video from their time there, playing to the Reading Rainbow theme song. "We literally started singing this song lol," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a Fourth of July post, De La Rosa revealed that the twins' "roles have reversed" as she progresses in her pregnancy with her third baby.

"Zilly has always been the most independent and Zion was always attached to my hip," wrote De La Rosa.

"But as my pregnancy progresses, the roles have reversed. Zilly doesn't want to leave my side," she added with a laughing crying emoji.

In June, during a candid Instagram Live after announcing she's expecting her third child, De La Rosa noted that she is due on Oct. 25. She also said she is sticking with her trend and is trying "to find the best Z name I can find."

On her OnlyFans page, she revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. She has not yet revealed the father of her baby on the way.

RELATED: Abby De La Rosa Shares Clips of Nick Cannon Dancing with Twin Sons as They Practice Walking

Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa Enjoy 'Magical' Butterfly Habitat with Twins Zion and Zillion
Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He also shares son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon also confirmed that he is expecting more babies this year.

When asked while on the Lip Service podcast if reports that he has babies "on the way" were correct, he said, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

Related Articles
Abby De La Rosa
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Talks Changes in Twins Zion and Zillion While Celebrating Fourth of July
nick cannon, Abby De La Rosa
Abby De La Rosa Shares Clips of Nick Cannon Dancing with Twin Sons as They Practice Walking
nick cannon, Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon Praises Pregnant 'Super Woman' Abby De La Rosa as They Celebrate Twins' First Birthday
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Opens Up About Relationship She Has with the Moms of Nick Cannon's Kids
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Reveals Her Due Date, Gives Hints on Baby Name
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: (L-R) Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Canon and Mariah Carey attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/FilmMagic)
Nick Cannon Rents Out Entire Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins: 'Roc & Roe Takeover'
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 8 Kids: Everything to Know
Bre Tiesi and nick cannon welcome baby
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet New Photos with Baby Legendary and Nick Cannon: 'So Surreal'
bre tiesi, nick cannon
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon for 'Showing Up' for Son's Home Birth, Reveals Newborn's Unique Name
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His First with Model Bre Tiesi: 'Beautiful Miracle'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgfNFT0P7k0/
Nick Cannon Celebrates the Birth of Son Legendary Love: 'Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit'
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Photo of Her and Nick Cannon's Newborn Son Legendary for His Social Media Debut
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Photo of Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary for His Social Media Debut
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Abby De La Rosa Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Nearly 1 Year After Welcoming Twins with Nick Cannon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Nick Cannon Says He'd 'Never Judge Someone' for How Many Kids They Have While Discussing Monogamy
Moroccan Scott Cannon And Monroe Cannon Party Hosted By Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
The Sweetest Family Photos of Nick Cannon with His Kids
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Clarifies Engagement Rumors, Teases New 'Eyes Wide' Music Video