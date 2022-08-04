Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa Enjoy 'Magical' Butterfly Habitat with Twins Zion and Zillion

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa enjoyed an unforgettable day with their little boys.

The Wild N' Out host, 41, and the DJ, 31, enjoyed an outing with sons Zion and Zillion, 13 months, at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula, California.

De La Rosa — who is currently pregnant with her third baby — shared numerous photos and videos from the sweet outing, which showed the twins being mesmerized by the beautiful butterflies around them.

"Today, we Immersed ourselves in the lives of over 200 beautiful tropical butterflies. If I had to use one word to describe the experience it would be nothing less than MAGICAL!!" she wrote, tagging and thanking the exhibit. "This outing was one I'll remember forever ♾ 🦋✨"

In an Instagram Story, she shared a short video from their time there, playing to the Reading Rainbow theme song. "We literally started singing this song lol," she wrote.

In a Fourth of July post, De La Rosa revealed that the twins' "roles have reversed" as she progresses in her pregnancy with her third baby.

"Zilly has always been the most independent and Zion was always attached to my hip," wrote De La Rosa.

"But as my pregnancy progresses, the roles have reversed. Zilly doesn't want to leave my side," she added with a laughing crying emoji.

In June, during a candid Instagram Live after announcing she's expecting her third child, De La Rosa noted that she is due on Oct. 25. She also said she is sticking with her trend and is trying "to find the best Z name I can find."

On her OnlyFans page, she revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. She has not yet revealed the father of her baby on the way.

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He also shares son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon also confirmed that he is expecting more babies this year.

When asked while on the Lip Service podcast if reports that he has babies "on the way" were correct, he said, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."